2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP8320/00
Easy straight with ion shine
Specially designed for speed and ease of use, the longer plates of the new Essential Care straightener with ionic care, allow you to get the straight and shiny look you want faster, while being gentle on your hair.
Longer ceramic plates (100mm)
210C professional temperature
Ionic conditioning
The longer plates enable a better contact with the hair and help you achieve perfect straightening results in less time.
Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.
This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.