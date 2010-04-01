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  • Single Product Shot
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  • Product Detail Photograph
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  • Product in Use Photograph
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  • Product With Accessory Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

SatinelleEpilator

HP6509/01

Perfect smooth skin for longer

Get started into epilation with this new Philips system, removing hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks, not days. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results.

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Skin stays silky smooth for weeks, not days

Perfect smooth skin for longer

  • Total body, with shaving head

Use this attachment for a close and more gentle epilation

Use this attachment for a close and more gentle epilation

Lifts even the short hairs for an extra close epilation and relaxes your skin for a gentler hair removal at the same time

Shaving head with comb to shave and trim sensitive areas

Shaving head with comb to shave and trim sensitive areas

Shaving head attachment perfectly follows contours of your bikini line or underarms for a close and smooth shave. Comes with additional comb to cut longer hairs before epilation or to trim your bikini area.

Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

Technical Specifications

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