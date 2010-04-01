2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP6509/01
Perfect smooth skin for longer
Get started into epilation with this new Philips system, removing hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks, not days. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results.
Total body, with shaving head
Lifts even the short hairs for an extra close epilation and relaxes your skin for a gentler hair removal at the same time
Shaving head attachment perfectly follows contours of your bikini line or underarms for a close and smooth shave. Comes with additional comb to cut longer hairs before epilation or to trim your bikini area.
The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!