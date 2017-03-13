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Discontinued

SalonDry ControlHairdryer

HP4983/00

The dryer that gives the results you want

Take control of your blow dry with the SalonDry Control. 2100W of professional drying power, Ionic conditioning and multiple settings means great results – from dry to set to style.

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SalonDry Control

The dryer that gives the results you want

  • 2100W

Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

Volume diffuser enhances volume, for curls and bouncy styles

The volume diffuser dries hair healthily, reduces frizz and increases volume by spreading the airflow across the hair. It adds lift and maximises volume, especially when used on the crown and root area, making it perfect for creating curls and bouncy styles

Professional 2100W for perfect salon results

Professional 2100W for perfect salon results

This 2100W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

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