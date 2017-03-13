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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Single Product Shot

Discontinued

SalonDry ControlHairdryer

HP4982/00

The dryer that gives the results you want

Take control of your blow dry with the SalonDry Control. 2000W of professional drying power, Ionic conditioning and multiple settings means great results – from dry to set to style.

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SalonDry Control

The dryer that gives the results you want

  • 2000W

Professional 2000W for perfect salon results

Professional 2000W for perfect salon results

This 2000W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

Technical Specifications

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