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2 year warranty
Kettles
All series
5000 Series Kettle in Black & Copper
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HD9352/31
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EU Declaration of Conformity
Durable kettle in safe, food-grade full stainless steel for long and reliable. Philips brings 60 years of trust and expertise to this elegant long-life kettle.
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