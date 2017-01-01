ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Bread maker HD9045/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Bread maker HD9045/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Bread maker HD9045/30
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Bread maker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Bread maker HD9045/30
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Bread maker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Bread maker HD9045/30
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Bread maker HD9045/30
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Bread maker
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Bread maker HD9045/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Bread maker HD9045/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Bread maker HD9045/30
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Bread maker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Bread maker HD9045/30
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Bread maker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Bread maker HD9045/30
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Bread maker HD9045/30
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Bread maker

Discontinued

Viva CollectionBread maker

HD9045/30

Wake up to fresh bread every day

You will love the irresistible smell of fresh warm bread every morning! It's very simple…. Add your ingredients at night, set the delay timer for next morning, and let the Philips bread maker do the rest.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Bake any flavour. It's easy and delicious!

Wake up to fresh bread every day

  • 14-menu

  • 1000 g

Integrated non-slip handles for easy and safe handling

If you need to move your breadmaker or store it in a cupboard, you’ll be glad of the sturdy integrated non-slip handles that make it easy to lift and move around.

The base stays cool and safe to touch

The base stays cool and safe to touch

14 pre-set programs to bake bread, make dough and even jam

14 pre-set programs to bake bread, make dough and even jam

The Philips breadmaker has 14 easy-to-use preset programs that bake any bread to perfection, from rich and satisfying whole wheat to gluten free, French and sweet varieties. It also makes specialty breads such as Borodinsky, Easter bread and delicious dough for pasta, even jams too. Whatever you bake, it's always delicious and easy to do because the pre-sets take care of the temperature and time for the best possible results. If you're in a hurry, you can use rapid program for quicker result, or even super rapid program that just bake in one hour only.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 