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  • Original coffee, effortlessly Original coffee, effortlessly Original coffee, effortlessly

    Viva Collection Coffee maker

    HD7502/55

    Original coffee, effortlessly

    Enjoy classic drip filter coffee in the comfort of your home with this easy-to-use sturdy coffee maker by Philips. Relax with your friends while the Philips coffee maker brews, spreading the smell of fresh coffee in your home.

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    Viva Collection Coffee maker

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    Original coffee, effortlessly

    Today's look, timeless taste

    • With glass jug
    • White orange
    Aroma jug preserves the coffee flavor

    Aroma jug preserves the coffee flavor

    The Philips Aroma jug is made of glass and designed to optimally preserve the coffee flavor.

    1.000 Watt

    1.000 Watt

    The pump of your Philips coffee machine will prepare your coffee quickly.

    Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

    Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

    The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

    1,2 Liter capacity for 2 - 15 cups

    1,2 Liter capacity for 2 - 15 cups

    This coffee maker can brew 2 up to 10 (large) / 15 (small) cups of coffee. This is maximum 1,2 liter. However, this coffee maker has a compact design and takes little place in your kitchen.

    Cord storage

    For easy storage of redundant cord length.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Included
      Glass jug
      Aroma jug
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      1000  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Cord length
      88  cm
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Brewing time
      < 10  minute(s)
      Coffee jug type
      Glas aroma jug

    • Design

      Color
      Orange & white

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product dimensions (L x D x H)
      210 x 220 x 310  mm
      Product weight
      1.65  kg
      Water tank capacity
      1.2  l
      Packaging weight
      TBD  kg
      Max capacity in cups of coffee
      10 to 15 cups

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      Detachable filter holder
      Yes
      Dish-washer-proof parts
      Yes

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