2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD7447/20
Simply good coffee
Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this reliable Philips coffee maker. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee.
With glass jug
Black
Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
This coffee maker can brew 2 up to 10 (large) / 15 (small) cups of coffee. This is maximum 1,2 liter. However, this coffee maker has a compact design and takes little place in your kitchen.