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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker

Discontinued

Daily CollectionCoffee maker

HD7431/20

Simply delicious coffee

Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this Philips coffee maker. Its compact design is perfect for brewing 2 up to 7 cups. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee.

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With aroma twister for the best taste experience

Simply delicious coffee

  • With glass jug

  • Compact design (0.6L)

  • Black

Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

Technical Specifications

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