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  • Great tasting rice, just as you remember it Great tasting rice, just as you remember it Great tasting rice, just as you remember it

    Daily Collection Rice cooker

    HD4515/66

    Great tasting rice, just as you remember it

    Powered by Philips innovative FragrantTaste Technology, with its automatic optimum controlled heating temperatures at each stage of the cooking process, every grain of rice is well cooked to shiny fluffy fragrant taste

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    Daily Collection Rice cooker

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    See all Multicooker and Rice Cooker

    Great tasting rice, just as you remember it

    Smart program brings out the great taste of rice

    • 5L
    • 860W
    Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

    Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

    Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode

    24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

    24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

    24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time.

    "Tornado Cooking" accelerates the cooking time just 25 min

    "Tornado Cooking" accelerates the cooking time just 25 min

    The rice is cooked at high power and regulated by a microcontroller chip, which accelerates the cooking time so you can cook delicious rice with ease in just 25 minutes, saving 1/3 cooking time.

    5-layer Crystal Black Pot for even heating

    5-layer Crystal Black Pot for even heating

    5-layer non-stick and anti-scratch coating ensures inner pot is long lasting and easy to clean.

    Fragrant Retention Valve to lock original tasty Rice

    Fragrant Retention Valve to lock original tasty Rice

    The water content of the rice is locked in via the unique steam return loop design, retaining the original fragrance of the rice.

    "FragrantTaste" enhances optimal moisture absorption

    "FragrantTaste" enhances optimal moisture absorption

    Enhance moisture absorption for firm yet shiny fluffy rice. Controls temperature accuracy at every stage of cooking to optimize the taste.

    10 Multifunction programs for a variety of dishes

    10 Multifunction programs for a variety of dishes

    10 menus, including: Standard cook, Quick cook, Porridge, Grains, Small portion, Clay pot rice, Soup, Cake, Noodles and Reheat.

    Fully detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

    Detaches easily for hassle-free cleaning.

    Easy to control cooking progress

    Large digital display makes it easy to control cooking progress.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Dimensions (L x W x H)
      365*274*224  mm
      Materials of main body
      Plastic
      Color(s)
      White and Pink

    • Accessories

      Measuring cup
      Yes
      2-in-1 rice spoon
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.20  m
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Capacity
      5  l
      Wattage
      860  W
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz

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