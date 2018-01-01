ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD3038/03
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD3038/03
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Discontinued

Viva CollectionFuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

HD3038/03

Tastier Rice, Enjoyable Meal

The Philips cooker looks great with temperature control and an extremely durable, cutting-edge 5-layer golden inner pot, which conducts heat evenly for food cooked in the traditional style of big pot

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Cooking in the style of the traditional big pot

Tastier Rice, Enjoyable Meal

  • 1.8 liter

12-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

12-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

There is also a timer function to preset when you want the meal cooked. Press the 'Timer'' button to preset from 2~12 hours. The timer function can be preset up to 12 hours in advance to ensure you can enjoy your meals exactly when you want them

3D heating for even heating and more effective warm keeping

3D heating for even heating and more effective warm keeping

There is heating system surround the rice cooker, including heater assembly on the top, heater assembly all around and main heater assembly on the bottom. 3D heating system for even heating, more effective warm keeping and better baking result

Smart heating and temperature control for optimum results

Smart heating and temperature control for optimum results

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 