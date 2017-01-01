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  • Freshness locked in, your best rice every time Freshness locked in, your best rice every time Freshness locked in, your best rice every time

    Avance Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

    HD3030/00

    Freshness locked in, your best rice every time

    Nutrition is important to keep healthy. Philips' new multicookers come with smart cooking programs on temperature control so that freshness and nutrition is better preserved. Top front control panel for easier operation.

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    Avance Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

    Similar products

    See all Multicooker and Rice Cooker

    Freshness locked in, your best rice every time

    Smart,automatic cooking program for optimal result

    • Fuzzy logic
    • 1.0 liter
    • 6 cups
    1.5mm 5-layer inner pot for even heating, cooks rice tastier

    1.5mm 5-layer inner pot for even heating, cooks rice tastier

    1.5mm 5-layer inner pot for even heating, cooks rice tastier.

    24 hours preset timer ensures meals are ready on time

    24 hours preset timer ensures meals are ready on time

    24 hours easy-to-program preset timer ensures meals are ready on time.

    Detachable steam vent for easy cleaningp

    Detachable steam vent for easy cleaningp

    Wash the steam vent frequently to remove residual. Simply remove steam vent from the appliance top lid and clean thoroughly

    Nutritional Keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

    Nutritional Keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

    Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode

    Swing handle for easy carrying

    Swing handle for easy carrying

    Convenient and safe to carry the Philips rice cooker away from the kitchen, or to serve rice in dinning room.

    3 food menu for more healthy varieties.

    3 food menu for more healthy varieties.

    6F technology for selt-protecting & prolonging life time

    6F technology for self-protecting and prolonging the product life time

    Backup memory when power interruption

    Backup memory when power interruption

    Clear vision with extra large digital display panel

    Clear vision with extra large digital display panel

    Reheat function for fresh rice instantly

    Use the reheating mode of the Philips pressure rice cooker to warm up rice that has cooled down.

    Unique 6 steps smart cooking program

    Unique 6 steps smart cooking program ensure rice to be more fluffy

    Fuzzy Logic control for fresh and nutritious meals

    The computerized heating mechanism of the Philip rice cooker and temperature control for optimal cooking result in different programs.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Dimensions (L x W x H)
      344X245X210  mm
      Materials of main body
      PP
      Color(s)
      White
      Color of control panel
      Silver
      Weight (incl. packaging)
      3.0  kg

    • Accessories

      Plastic steam tray
      Yes
      Measuring cup
      Yes
      Rice scoop
      Yes
      Ladle
      .

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.2  m
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Wattage
      600  W
      Capacity
      1.0  Litres / cups
      Inner pot capacity
      3L

    • General specifications

      Easy-to-clean non-stick inner pot
      Yes
      Swing handle for easy carrying
      Yes
      Spillover prevention vent
      Yes
      Backup memory when power interruption
      Yes
      Dish washer safe inner pot
      Yes
      Smart & automatic programs for optimal end result*
      Yes
      Easy-to-program timer
      Yes

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