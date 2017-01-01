HD3030/00
Freshness locked in, your best rice every time
Nutrition is important to keep healthy. Philips' new multicookers come with smart cooking programs on temperature control so that freshness and nutrition is better preserved. Top front control panel for easier operation.See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
1.5mm 5-layer inner pot for even heating, cooks rice tastier.
24 hours easy-to-program preset timer ensures meals are ready on time.
Wash the steam vent frequently to remove residual. Simply remove steam vent from the appliance top lid and clean thoroughly
Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode
Convenient and safe to carry the Philips rice cooker away from the kitchen, or to serve rice in dinning room.
3 food menu for more healthy varieties.
6F technology for self-protecting and prolonging the product life time
Backup memory when power interruption
Clear vision with extra large digital display panel
Use the reheating mode of the Philips pressure rice cooker to warm up rice that has cooled down.
Unique 6 steps smart cooking program ensure rice to be more fluffy
The computerized heating mechanism of the Philip rice cooker and temperature control for optimal cooking result in different programs.
Design specifications
Accessories
Technical specifications
General specifications
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.