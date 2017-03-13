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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Toaster
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Toaster
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Toaster
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Toaster
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips

Discontinued

Toaster

HD2623/55

Enjoy great toast together

Toaster with wide slots and variable width feature that makes you evenly golden brown toast, thick or thin. Features integrated bun warming rack and slide out crumb tray. Safe to use thanks to cool wall, high lift feature and cancel button.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Thick or thin, always golden brown

Enjoy great toast together

  • 2 slot

  • 3 function

  • White orange

The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch.

High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread

High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread

High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread.

Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 