Aluminum alloy inner pot is durable and offers more effective heat conduction. Special colored Whitford golden coating is anti-scratch and non-stick.
Nutritional keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours
Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode
Preset-timer for 24 hours
Preset-timer for 24 hours
Stainless steel outer shell for easy cleaning
Stainless steel outer shell is exquisite and easy-to-clean
Auto pressure release to ensure safety
In case of abnormal high pressure inside the cooker, steam will be released automatically from the pressure regulator valve to ensure safety.
Easy-to-read large screen digital display
Easy-to-read large screen digital display
Nutritional baking feature brings cripsy taste
Nutritional baking feature brings cripsy taste
Sensible valve locks up upper lid under high pressure
Sensible valve locks up upper lid under high pressure
Technical Specifications
Design specifications
Materials of main body
Stainless steel
Color(s)
Champagne metallic
Color of control panel
Black & champagne
Weight (incl. packaging)
6.731
kg
Dimensions
Packaging dimensions (WxHxD)
440x350x305
Set dimension (WxHxD)
390.5x297.2x232.5
Accessories
Measuring cup
Yes
Ladle
Yes
Spatula
Yes
Technical specifications
Cord length
1.2
m
Voltage
220
V
Frequency
50
Hz
Wattage
1000
W
Capacity
6
Litres / cups
Design
Color of main body
champagne
General specifications
Reheat function for
fresh rice instantly
Easy-to-clean non-stick inner pot
Yes
Durable, extra thick inner pot ensures even result