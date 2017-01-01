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    Viva Collection ME Computerized electric pressure cooker

    HD2139/65

    More taste less time

    With a variety of cooking program, Philips electronic pressure cooker help to tenderize tough materials in munitues.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Viva Collection ME Computerized electric pressure cooker

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    See all Electric Pressure Cooker

    More taste less time

    Tenderize foods in minutes

    • Press Touch
    • 6 Liter
    0-59 mins adjustable period to keep pressure

    0-59 mins adjustable period to keep pressure

    0-59 mins adjustable period to keep pressure

    Durable and non-stick inner pot

    Durable and non-stick inner pot

    Aluminum alloy inner pot is durable and offers more effective heat conduction. Special colored Whitford golden coating is anti-scratch and non-stick.

    Nutritional keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

    Nutritional keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

    Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode

    Preset-timer for 24 hours

    Preset-timer for 24 hours

    Preset-timer for 24 hours

    Stainless steel outer shell for easy cleaning

    Stainless steel outer shell for easy cleaning

    Stainless steel outer shell is exquisite and easy-to-clean

    Auto pressure release to ensure safety

    In case of abnormal high pressure inside the cooker, steam will be released automatically from the pressure regulator valve to ensure safety.

    Easy-to-read large screen digital display

    Easy-to-read large screen digital display

    Nutritional baking feature brings cripsy taste

    Nutritional baking feature brings cripsy taste

    Sensible valve locks up upper lid under high pressure

    Sensible valve locks up upper lid under high pressure

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials of main body
      Stainless steel
      Color(s)
      Champagne metallic
      Color of control panel
      Black & champagne
      Weight (incl. packaging)
      6.731  kg

    • Dimensions

      Packaging dimensions (WxHxD)
      440x350x305
      Set dimension (WxHxD)
      390.5x297.2x232.5

    • Accessories

      Measuring cup
      Yes
      Ladle
      Yes
      Spatula
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.2  m
      Voltage
      220  V
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Wattage
      1000  W
      Capacity
      6  Litres / cups

    • Design

      Color of main body
      champagne

    • General specifications

      Reheat function for
      fresh rice instantly
      Easy-to-clean non-stick inner pot
      Yes
      Durable, extra thick inner pot ensures even result
      Yes
      14 cooking menus
      Yes
      Backup memory when power interruption
      Yes
      Artificial Intelligence control
      Yes
      Nutritional keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hrs
      Yes
      Large LCD with clock and timer display
      Yes
      Detachable and washable inner lid
      Yes
      Handled inner pot
      Yes

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