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    Daily Collection Mechanical Electric Pressure Cooker

    HD2103/65

    More taste less time

    With a variety of cooking program, Philips electric pressure cooker helps to tenderize tough food materials in minutes.

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    Daily Collection Mechanical Electric Pressure Cooker

    Similar products

    See all Electric Pressure Cooker

    More taste less time

    Tenderize foods in minutes

    • Knob control
    • 5 liter
    14 foods recipes

    14 foods recipes

    14 foods recipes

    Durable and non-stick inner pot

    Durable and non-stick inner pot

    Aluminum alloy inner pot is durable and offers more effective heat conduction. Special colored Whitford golden coating is anti-scratch and non-stick.

    Stainless steel outer shell for easy cleaning

    Stainless steel outer shell for easy cleaning

    Stainless steel outer shell is exquisite and easy-to-clean

    Turn the knob to select menu listed around

    Turn the knob to select menu listed around

    Turn the knob to select menu listed around

    0-30 mins adjustable period to keep pressure

    0-30 mins adjustable period to keep pressure

    Auto pressure release to ensure safety

    In case of abnormal high pressure inside the cooker, steam will be released automatically from the pressure regulator valve to ensure safety.

    Automatic keep warm keeps goods fresh for 6 hours

    Automatic keep warm keeps goods fresh for 6 hours

    Sensible valve locks up upper lid under high pressure

    Sensible valve locks up upper lid under high pressure

    Easy-to-program timer with count down

    Easy-to-program timer. When the Intelligent Multi-function cooker starts to keep pressure, the timer begins to count down. When the time is up, the Intelligent Multi-function cooker switches to keep-warm automatically.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Dimensions (L x W x H)
      305x345x302  mm
      Materials of main body
      Stainless steel
      Color(s)
      Silver/Black
      Color of control panel
      Black
      Weight (incl. packaging)
      4.4  kg

    • Accessories

      Measuring cup
      Yes
      Ladle
      Yes
      Spatula
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.2  m
      Voltage
      220V  V
      Wattage
      900W  W
      Frequency
      50Hz  Hz
      Capacity
      5  Litres / cups

    • General specifications

      Easy-to-clean non-stick inner pot
      Yes
      Detachable power cord for convenient storage
      Yes
      14 cooking menus
      Yes
      Dish washer safe inner pot
      Yes

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