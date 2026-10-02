2 year warranty
New
GC215/26
Iron-like results, without the hassle
The Philips OneTurn hybrid iron/steamer delivers powerful, precise performance with ultimate convenience - no board, no wait, no leaks¹. Enjoy crisp, iron-like results twice as fast, in one sleek, easy-to-use solution.²
Ironing brand
Ultimate convenience: No setup, no hassle
Iron-like results, without the bulk
One Turn, 2 functions, Unlimited Freedom
Rotating head for precision or speed - your fabric, your choice
Compact, sleek design: fits beautifully into any home
Powerful enough for full ironing sessions, yet ready in seconds for a last-minute touch-up, the compact Philips OneTurn makes garment care effortless. No setup, no waiting, just crisp, wrinkle-free results whenever you need them. The Soft Ironing Board features a board-inspired shape, a large ironing surface and an advanced 4-layer construction providing enhanced support, stability and moisture management for a more comfortable ironing experience. Foldable and easy to store thanks to its integrated Velcro strap, can be used both vertically and horizontally to suit different garments needs.⁴
Experience full ironing power without the bulk of a traditional steam iron. Our innovative technology delivers powerful, consistent steam with guaranteed no leaks¹ for crisp, iron-like results on any fabric - from delicate silks to structured cottons.
Crisp ironing and gentle steaming in one lightweight device. Seamlessly switch between horizontal ironing for structured pieces and vertical steaming for delicate garments with a simple turn. Consistent steam output (45g/min) at any angle ensures flawless results.
¹ For typical Household use. Regular maintenance is essential for optimal performance, Periodic rinsing is required
² Compared to Philips steam irons with an average weight of 2 kg and a heat-up time of approximately 2 minutes
³ It is recommended to use the rinsing function after every month of use to maintain good steaming performance. If you live in an area with hard water, use the function more frequently
⁴ Based on Steamrate, compared to Philips Steam iron (DST6120) in default mode
⁵ 1800W at 240V
⁶ Only use the Soft Board on a flat, heat- and steam-resistant surface. Steam may damage or cause discoloration of certain material finishes or furniture