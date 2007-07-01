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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

VCD Mini Hi-Fi System

FWV135/98

Video CD and MP3-CD Playback

Savor the magic of movies and music on the FWV135 with VCD and MP3-CD playback or to be a Karaoke Star. Enjoy music powerfully enhanced by Dynamic Bass Boost and 600W PMPO.

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Video CD and MP3-CD Playback

2x10W RMS / 600W PMPO

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

playback VCD2.0 format disc and be downwards compatible

Technical Specifications

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