2 year warranty
Discontinued
FWD792/98
Sized match with performance
Stay home and be enchanted by the splendid looks and vivid sounds of your FWD792. Immerse in an entertainment experience enriched by a 3-disk changer, MAX Sound for instant power boost and 3-step Dynamic Bass Boost.
MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.