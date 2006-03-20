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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

FWD792/98

Sized match with performance

Stay home and be enchanted by the splendid looks and vivid sounds of your FWD792. Immerse in an entertainment experience enriched by a 3-disk changer, MAX Sound for instant power boost and 3-step Dynamic Bass Boost.

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Simply unbeatable big bass sound

Sized match with performance

Dual Logic Tape Deck with auto replay

3 DVD Changer

MAX Sound for instant power boost

MAX Sound for instant power boost

MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

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