2 year warranty
Discontinued
FWD39/21M
DVD and MP3-CD Playback
Savor the magic of movies and music on the FWD39 with DVD and MP3-CD playback. DTS and Dolby Digital ensure a rich moive experience. Enjoy music powerfully enhanced by MAX Sound, 3-Way Speaker System and 1800W PMPO.
DVD
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from level one to level three – at the touch of a button! You can customize the bass level that fits your style. Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Because Dolby Digital and DTS, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.