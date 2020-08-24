ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        USB Flash Drive

        FM32FD175E/00

        Small, light, for use anywhere

        Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive MOTION edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.

        See all benefits

        Swap files in a flash!

        Small, light, for use anywhere

        • 32GB

        • Motion Edition 3.2

        • 3-pack

        Trendy colorful design

        Pick your trendy color; jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green or electric blue to pimp up your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor

        Trendy USB stick due to colorful design

        Pick your trendy color; canary yellow, jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green, electric blue or sunrise orange to pimp up your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor

        Fast data transfer with high-speed USB 3.0

        High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

        Technical Specifications

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips