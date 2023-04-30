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2 year warranty

All series

        USB Flash Drive

        FM16FD05E/00

        Small, light, for use anywhere

        Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive Vivid edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.

        See all benefits

        Swap files in a flash!

        Small, light, for use anywhere

        • 16GB

        • Vivid Edition 2.0

        • 3-pack

        Fast data transfer with high-speed USB 2.0

        High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

        Activity indicator lights up when copying files

        An appealing LED indicator shows you the drive is properly connected and working, and pulsates faster when copying files to or from its memory.

        Trendy USB stick due to colorful design

        Pick your trendy color; canary yellow, jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green, electric blue or sunrise orange to pimp up your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor

        Technical Specifications

        Manuals & Documentation

        Localized commercial leaflet

        • PDF file, 144.7 kB
        • 24 August 2026

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