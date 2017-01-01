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  • Small on the outside, powerful on the inside Small on the outside, powerful on the inside Small on the outside, powerful on the inside

    Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC8085/01

    Small on the outside, powerful on the inside

    The compact Philips vacuum cleaner for powerful cleaning.Easy to store,carry and maneuver thanks to its light weight and small size. Easy to empty dust container helps avoiding dust clouds. Experience the freedom to move.

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    Bagless vacuum cleaner

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    Small on the outside, powerful on the inside

    Compact vacuum cleaner

    • 1400 W
    • PowerCyclone 3
    • 3 accessories
    PowerCyclone technology separates dust and air in one go

    PowerCyclone technology separates dust and air in one go

    The PowerCyclone technology delivers best cleaning results in one go through 3 highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber. 3) At the top of the cyclone, the exit blades effectively cut out the dust from the air.

    Easy to clean washable filter

    Easy to clean washable filter

    Washable foam filter for life-long performance.

    Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

    Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

    This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

    1400 Watt motor generating high suction power

    1400 Watt motor generating high suction power

    This vacuum cleaner has an efficient 1400 Watt motor generating high suction power for good cleaning results.

    Extra handle for easy carrying

    Extra handle for easy carrying

    Extra handle for easy carrying.

    Advanced dust container design for hygienic emptying

    Advanced dust container design for hygienic emptying

    The dust container is carefully designed to dispose collected dirt without creating a dust cloud. It is one-hand operated and thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, you can easily control the emptying of the dust container.

    Light weight and compact, giving you the freedom to move

    Light weight and compact, giving you the freedom to move

    You can easily carry and roll the vacuum cleaner around when cleaning thanks to its light weight and small size.

    Crevice tool help you to clean your furniture.

    Crevice tool help you to clean your furniture.

    Small sized appliance for compact storage

    Small sized appliance for compact storage.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      Multi-purpose nozzle
      Accessories included
      Crevice tool
      Extra accessories
      Long reach tool

    • Design

      Color
      Citrus orange

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      3.1  kg

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Performance

      Input power (IEC)
      1200  W
      Input power (max)
      1400  W
      Suction power (max)
      200  W

    • Filtration

      Dust capacity
      1.1  l
      Exhaust filter
      Foam filter
      Motor filter
      Microfilter

    • Usability

      Tube coupling
      Conical
      Action radius
      7  m
      Carrying handle
      Top and front
      Tube type
      Plastic 2-P tube
      Cord length
      4.5  m
      Dust full indicator
      Yes
      Wheel type
      Plastic

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