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  • Probably the most sold dust bag in the world Probably the most sold dust bag in the world Probably the most sold dust bag in the world

    s-bag Vacuum cleaner bags

    FC8021/04

    Probably the most sold dust bag in the world

    s-bag® is the universal dust bag for all Philips, and Electrolux (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. When buying replacement bags, just look for the s-bag® logo. Usage of non-original bags can damage your cleaner.

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    s-bag Vacuum cleaner bags

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    Probably the most sold dust bag in the world

    Longer performance, better filtration

    • 16 x dust bags + 2 filters
    • One standard fits all
    • 80% longer lifetime
    A universal standard for an easy choice

    A universal standard for an easy choice

    The original Philips s-bag® can be used for all Philips and Electrolux Group (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. Skip the hassle of endlessly searching for a dust bag, simply look for the s-bag® logo.

    Filters 99% of fine dust

    Filters 99% of fine dust

    The synthetic material of this vacuum bag filters up to 99% of dust and particles. It filters the air more efficiently than a normal paper bag and helps you get rid of airborne particles such as allergens.

    High resistance synthetic material, made in Sweden

    High resistance synthetic material, made in Sweden

    The s-bag® Classic Long Performance is made of a highly resistant synthetic material, produced in Sweden.

    Hygienic closing system for easy disposal

    Hygienic closing system for easy disposal

    The patented closing system of the Philips s-bag® allows for easy and clean disposal, without spilling the trapped dirt that is inside.

    50% longer lifetime than traditonal paper bags

    50% longer lifetime than traditonal paper bags

    s-bag® Classic Long Performance lasts 50% longer than traditional paper bags. The special synthetic material of the bag and the 15% bigger capacity ensure optimum airflow to maintain the suction power of your cleaner for longer.

    TÜV certified for trusted results

    TÜV certified for trusted results

    The Philips s-bag® Classic Long Performance has been independently tested and certified by the TÜV Rheinland Group.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessory specifications

      Number of dust bags
      16
      Dust bag material
      Synthetic, 4-layer
      Number of AFS filters
      4
      Number of motor filters
      2

    • Suitable for

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      Electrolux Group
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      • Tornado bag vacuum cleaners
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      PowerLife
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      SilentStar
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      SmallStar
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      Specialist
      FC9100 - FC9139
      Studio(Power)
      FC9080 - FC9089
      Universe
      FC9000 - FC9029
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