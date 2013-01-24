Home
Philips
MiniVac

Handheld vacuum cleaner

FC6146/01
  Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
    MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner

    Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result

    Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac Lithium 10.8 V. The bagless cyclonic airflow and 2-stage filtration system guarantee lasting performance, while the aerodynamic nozzle design ensures a superior dust pick-up. See all benefits

      Bagless cyclonic airflow and aerodynamic nozzle

      • 10.8V battery (Lithium)
      • Bagless Cyclonic
      • Crevice and brush tool
      Green Lithium-Ion technology

      Green Lithium-Ion technology

      Lithium-Ion batteries are really green batteries. They do not have toxic elements, which makes them better for the environment. Next to that, they do not discharge when the product is not in use and they guarantee a very low standby-power. Therefore, they are also energy saving.

      2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

      2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

      The bagless cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.

      Aerodynamic nozzle design for a better dust pick-up

      Aerodynamic nozzle design for a better dust pick-up

      The aerodynamic nozzle design of the Philips MiniVac is created to ensure an optimum dust pick-up of even the most fine dust particles. The ergonomic shape of the nozzle helps you to clean even the most hard-to-reach areas.

      Longer-lasting lightweight Lithium-Ion batteries

      Longer-lasting lightweight Lithium-Ion batteries

      The powerful Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) batteries of the Philips Mini Vac have longer-lasting power versus standard Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd) batteries. Li-Ion batteries are also very lightweight, giving you a more enjoyable cleaning experience.

      One-step click-off nozzle for easy emptying

      One-step click-off nozzle for easy emptying

      The Philips MiniVac vacuum cleaner is easy and quick to empty and hygienic to clean. The Philips MiniVac has a nozzle that easily clicks off in just one step, so you can empty the Mini Vac without touching the dirt.

      Quick charge in 8 hours

      Quick charge in 8 hours

      The Lithium batteries charges an empty battery in only 8 hours, twice as fast as in ordinary chargers.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Black/stainless steel/ red accents
        Design features
        Translucent dust chamber

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        0.5  L
        Filter system
        2-stage cyclonic action

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Other accessories
        Charging base

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        950  l/min
        Battery type
        Li-Ion
        Battery voltage
        10.8  V
        Charging time
        8  hour(s)
        Input power (max)
        100  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        81  dB
        Runtime
        9  minute(s)
        Suction power (max)
        22  W
        Vacuum (max)
        4.3  kPa

      • Usability

        Special features
        • Charging indication
        • Soft touch handle

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of A-box (LxWxH)
        508 x 335 x 490  mm
        Appliances per A-box
        6
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        460 x 160 x 160  mm
        Weight of product
        0.8  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Brush tool
      • Charging base
      • Crevice tool

