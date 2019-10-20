2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP8718PC/00
Slim and powerful power bank
Big 10000mAh capacity with LED battery level display. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices.
10,000 mAh
Pink
USB A and Type-C charging port
The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.
Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.
The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.