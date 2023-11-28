Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Home audio
All series
Streamium Docking cradle
Discontinued
Support
DC1050/12
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Localized commercial leaflet
User manual
All (2)
Which iPod functions I can control with my Philips device's remote?
How to connect iPod to my Philips station?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you