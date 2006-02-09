2 year warranty
Discontinued
CTS800/000APMEA
Music all around you
With a built-in MP3 player, a one-touch play button as well as 128MB memory, here's a phone you can groove with. Shoot and share photos with your pals with its VGA camera. After all, life's a party. Enjoy it with a phone that rocks
S800
Your phone's main screen color display brings you incredibly colorful images and pictures.
The integrated digital camera with VGA resolution (640x480 pixels) allows you to take high-quality pictures anytime, anywhere with your phone, then send them via MMS or email, or store the pictures in your phone's memory.
Use the USB data cable to transfer MP3 music files to your phone for a superior audio experience on the go. You can also personalize your ringtone using your MP3 files.