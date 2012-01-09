Go Live for wireless video broadcast to website via UStream

Broadcast events live with the Esee camcorder, and share all that is happening, as they are happening. All you have to do is make a Wi-Fi connection and select 'Go Live'. What you are recording will then start streaming onto the UStream website where it can be viewed by family and friends wherever they are. Let loved ones take part in your experiences and share all of life's greatest moments as they take place.