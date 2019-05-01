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Discontinued

EssentialCareHairdryer

BHD004/03

Powerful drying with a pleasant* sound

This Philips EssentialCare dryer gives you the power and care you need with a more pleasant sound. Now you can enjoy a powerful and comfortable experience. *Tested with 75 women in France 2014

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Designed by Philips sound experts

Powerful drying with a pleasant* sound

  • 1800W

  • Cool shot

  • Diffuser

  • 220-240V

Designed for a pleasant sound

Designed for a pleasant sound

The design of the air inlet grill allows for increased air flow while, the shape and size of the dryer improves flow of the air through the dryer. The result is faster, more effective drying power with a pleasant sound*. Now you can enjoy a powerful and comfortable experience. *Tested with 75 women in France 2014.

Compact design for easy handling

Compact design for easy handling

Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. The result is a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

The concentrator focuses the air flow of air for precision styling. Great for touch ups or to set your style.

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