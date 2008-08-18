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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ5160/98

VCD/MP3-CD soundmachine

Enjoy your favorite VCD and MP3-CD in superb sound with this Philips CD soundmachine. Comes with powerful stereo speakers and dynamic bass boost, your handy system also includes cassette player and radio, so your music pleasure never ends.

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VCD/MP3-CD soundmachine

  • VCD

  • MP3-CD

  • Tape

VCD2.0 playback

MP3-CD playback means MP3 plays like a normal audio CD.

MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-3".MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

Technical Specifications

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