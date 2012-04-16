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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

docking speaker with Bluetooth®

AS111/98

Free your music and charge your Android phone

Get great sound as this docking speaker plays and charges your Android phone, and auto-synchronizes its clock with your device. Songbird comes packaged so you can sync music between your phone and PC, and a free app for even more functions.

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Obsessed with sound

Free your music and charge your Android phone

  • for Android

Elegant and compact design to fit on any bedside table

Shielding technology to block mobile phone interference

Discover, share music & more features via DockStudio app

Discover, share music & more features via DockStudio app

The free Philips DockStudio app brings a myriad of unique features to your docking speakers. You can listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, browse your music collection and share what you are listening to with friends via Facebook, or photos of the artist on Flickr. The app comes with Songbird music function, so you can discover, play and sync media seamlessly between PC and Android powered devices. In Clock mode, the app lets you set multiple customized music alarms and gives updated weather reports. Completely free, the app can be downloaded from Google play.

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