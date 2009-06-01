2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ4200/12
Charge your mobile phone while sleeping
The Philips clock radio not only wakes you with your favorite radio station, it also charges your mobile phone while you sleep. It comes with dual alarm with weekday and weekend settings and a big LCD display screen for easy reading.
Charge mobile phone/USB device
Designed with a built-in storage compartment for your charger connector tips, this feature ensures that the tips are stored away safely and neatly for your next use. It even comes with big and small size tips for different mobile phone models and also a connector for mini-USB devices.
Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
The LCD displays date and day-of-the week clearly at a glance.