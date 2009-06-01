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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Digital tuning clock radio

AJ4200/12

Charge your mobile phone while sleeping

The Philips clock radio not only wakes you with your favorite radio station, it also charges your mobile phone while you sleep. It comes with dual alarm with weekday and weekend settings and a big LCD display screen for easy reading.

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Charge your mobile phone while sleeping

  • Charge mobile phone/USB device

Built-in storage compartment to store your connector tips

Built-in storage compartment to store your connector tips

Designed with a built-in storage compartment for your charger connector tips, this feature ensures that the tips are stored away safely and neatly for your next use. It even comes with big and small size tips for different mobile phone models and also a connector for mini-USB devices.

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Date and day-of-the-week display

Date and day-of-the-week display

The LCD displays date and day-of-the week clearly at a glance.

Technical Specifications

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