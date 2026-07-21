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2 year warranty
Home audio
All series
Portable Radio
Discontinued
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AE6790/00
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Warranty booklet
All (2)
There are no batteries in my Philips portable radio
How to program radio stations on my Philips clock?
No sound from my Philips radio clock when listening to a radio station
My Philips portable radio does not react
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