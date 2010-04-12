2 year warranty
Discontinued
AE2330/00
Make a splash in your shower
Add some music to your shower with the Philips AE2330/00 bathroom radio. Splash proof design allows for all-round bathroom usage. The detachable strap makes hanging in the shower quick and easy.
FM/MW, Digital tuning
Splash-proof
Clock
Battery operated
A built-in clock keeps time accurately. When the radio is off, the clock display comes on for added convenience.
The radio's special design fits the natural curve of human hands, and its matt texture on two sides ensures you can grab it with wet hands. The bottom of the radio is rubberized so you can press the buttons easily without worrying about it slipping.
The low battery indicator lights up when the power is low.