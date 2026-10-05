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2 year warranty

All series

  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0520
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0520
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0520
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0520
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0510
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0520
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0520
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0510
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0520
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0520
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0520
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0520
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0510
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0520
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0520
  • Air Purifier, Climate Care, Purifier, HEPA, Filtration, Air Filter, Pico, PureProtect Go, 500 series, AC0510

New

PureProtect Go 500 SeriesAir Purifier

AC0520/10

Our smallest purifier. Clean air. Compact-sized.

Enjoy clean, safe air at home with fast relief from allergens, bacteria, viruses, smells and gas pollutants. It removes 99.97% of particles, with minimal energy and noise. With built-in aromatherapy, all in a sleek and compact design.

See all benefits

Effectively captures allergens and pollutants

Our smallest purifier. Clean air. Compact-sized.

  • Purifies rooms up to 25 m²

  • Our smallest purifier

  • Filter lifetime of 3 years

  • 60 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)

  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter

Purifies rooms up to 25 m²

Purifies rooms up to 25 m²

This purifier can refresh the air in rooms up to 25 m² every hour (1), making it ideal for small spaces such as bedrooms, nurseries, and home offices.

3-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

3-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

3-layer filtration made of a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (2) — smaller than the smallest known virus!

Reduces allergens, bacteria, viruses, smells, and gases

Reduces allergens, bacteria, viruses, smells, and gases

Breathe easier with thorough air purification which reduces allergens, airborne viruses and bacteria, and reduces harmful gases and odors - safely, with no ions, chemicals, or ozone emissions. (3-6)

Technical Specifications

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