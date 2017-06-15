2 year warranty
9006XVS2
Feel safe, drive safe
Philips X-tremeVision halogen headlamp offers up to 100% more vision. X-tremeVision is engineered with state-of-the-art technology for ultimate bright light. It is ECE compliant for road legal use.
Type of lamp: HB4
12 V,55 W
More light
Up to 3,500 K
Number of bulbs: 2
Based on the unique product design, X-tremeVision is offering ultimate bright light on the road
X-tremeVision gives you faster reaction time thanks to an earlier recognition of obstacles and traffic signs. Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is key in preventing accidents. This product actively prevents accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination.
X-tremeVision is fully compliant to ECE for road-legal use.