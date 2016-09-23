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Xenon X-tremeVision gen2Xenon car headlight bulb

42403XV2S1

Feel safe and drive safe with brighter lights

With a powerful beam that pushes light emission to the limit, X-tremeVision gen2 is the latest development in xenon technology. This outstanding light performance extends your driving limits, so you enjoy a safer, more comfortable drive.

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See every bump, curve and obstacle in the road

Feel safe and drive safe with brighter lights

  • Type of lamp: D3S

  • 42 V,35 W

  • Number of bulbs: 1

Xenon X-tremeVision gen2: for superior visual performance

Xenon X-tremeVision gen2: for superior visual performance

Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 lamps are engineered with Philips Xenon technology for ultimate performance. Producing a longer beam and up to 150% more vision¹, X-tremeVision gen2 lamps help you spot obstacles earlier, allowing you to react in time. And with improved peripheral vison, you’ll have greater awareness of any dangers at the side of the road, such as pedestrians or upcoming junctions. Brightly illuminating every bump, curve and hazard in the road, these are headlamps to satisfy the most demanding drivers and the most demanding driving conditions.

Better visibility for safer, more comfortable driving

Better visibility for safer, more comfortable driving

Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience. Simply by improving the quality of light you can help prevent accidents. The Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 improves visibility, so you’re able to recognize obstacles and traffic signs earlier, improving your reaction times. The spectral composition of this light is adapted to the natural color sensitivity of your eye. And with 4800K color temperature, this headlamp produces light that’s gentle on your eyes, making the night-time driving experience safer and more comfortable.

Directing the light to the right spot in front of your car

Directing the light to the right spot in front of your car

It’s not enough to just have powerful headlights; optical precision matters, too. The Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 lamps have the most precise arc bending technology aligned at 150-350µm. This means they illuminate the road just where you need it, without dazzling oncoming drivers.

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