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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph

Discontinued

RacingVisioncar headlight bulb

12972RVB1

Maybe the strongest legal halogen lamp ever built

Philips RacingVision car bulbs are the perfect choice for passionate drivers. With an incredible performance of up to 150% more brightness, you’ll be able to react faster for a safer, more exciting driving experience.

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Take your lights and your driving to the limit

Maybe the strongest legal halogen lamp ever built

  • Type of lamp: H7

  • Pack of: 1

  • 12 V,55 W

See further and react faster with up to 150% more brightness

When driving at night you need the very best visibility. The further you can see clearly, the faster you can react to whatever appears on the road. Philips RacingVision headlamps boost your visibility with up to 150% more brightness. You’ll recognize obstacles in your way earlier than with other less powerful halogen lamps. So you get to enjoy a safer, more pleasant journey.

One of the brightest bulbs for excellent light performance

With better, brighter lights you’re able to perform better on the road. With its optimized high-precision filament geometry, up to 13 bar high pressure gas filling, high precision chrome coating and high quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips RacingVision headlights set a new standard in automotive lighting. Engineered for performance and visibility, these headlights allow for a more relaxed, controlled and fun driving experience.

Brighter light for sportive drivers

Sportive drivers expect more performance from their cars. Bringing up to 150% more brightness on the road, Philips RacingVision are homologated to provide you with fun experience offroad and on the road.

Technical Specifications

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