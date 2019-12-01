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2 year warranty

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  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
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WhiteVisioncar headlight bulb

12360WHVB1

Safety has never been so attractive

Philips WhiteVision lamps add an intense white Xenon look to your car headlights for a premium driving experience. The increased brightness with significantly whiter light makes WhiteVision the perfect combination of style and safety.

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Intense white Xenon effect

Safety has never been so attractive

  • Type of lamp: H8

  • Pack of: 1

  • 12 V,35 W

A premium driving experience with intense white Xenon effect

Outperforming any blue car bulbs on the market, Philips WhiteVision headlights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a high color temperature and a stylish white cap, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your headlamps. The Philips patented 3rd generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece making WhiteVision the first headlamp with a truly white light.

Crisp beam with intense white light

Crisp beam with intense white light

With up to 3700 Kelvin and an intense white light, Philips WhiteVision headlights illuminate the road ahead with a crisp white beam that eliminates darkness instantly. The premium beam for a premium driving experience.

White Xenon effect for high end look

WhiteVision gives your car lights the premium look of high end cars.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to standard halogen lamps

  2. Application varies per bulb type