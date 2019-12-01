2 year warranty
12342CVPGS2
Restyle with light
ColorVision adds a touch of color to your car optics in blue, green, yellow or purple. These innovative colored car bulbs are certified road legal, so you can customize your ride while still projecting safe white light.
Type of lamp: H4
Pack of: 2
12 V,60/55 W
Thanks to a special coating on the lamps, Philips ColorVision adds a touch of color which is in line with European regulation. So you can customize your ride while still projecting safe white light.
To find out which Philips ColorVision lamp fits your car, go to www.philips.com/automotive
Philips ColorVision allows to add a personalized touch of color to your car optics. Choose from blue, green, yellow or purple and customize your ride.