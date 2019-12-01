2 year warranty
12258CVSM
Drive with style
Philips CrystalVision halogen headlamp upgrades the style of your car with 4300K bright white light. With the blue coating and the silver top finishing, your car will look more stylish
Type of lamp: H1
12V, 55W, W5W position lamps included
Bluish light
Non-ECE homologated
Number of bulbs: 2+2
With the blue coating and silver top design, CrystalVision is offering bright white headlight of 4300K to see and to be seen, for both city and country driving
Supplied with two colour matching w5w position lamps, CrystalVision gives your car lights the premium look of high end cars.
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful light. ^Application varies per bulb type
Application varies per bulb type