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2 year warranty

Air purifier and Air humidifier

Filters and Accessories (18)

1 - 12 of 18 results
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Filters and Accessories

  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series

Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
HEPA NanoProtect Filter

FY2200/30
  • Compatible with 2200 Series
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 3 years
  • Original Philips filter
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  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series
  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series
  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series
  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series

Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series
Active Carbon filter

FY1413/30
  • Compatible with 1000i and 2000i Series
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 1 year
  • Original Philips filter
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  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series

Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
Humidification filter

FY3401/00
  • Compatible with 3400 Series
  • Lifespan up to 6 months
  • NanoCloud technology
  • Original Philips filter
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  • Philips Air Purifier 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 3000i Series

Philips Air Purifier 3000i Series
HEPA NanoProtect & Active Carbon filter

FY3430/30
  • Compatible with 3000i Series
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 3 years
  • Original Philips filter
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  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series

Philips PureProtect Water 3400 Series
HEPA NanoProtect filter

FY3400/30
  • Compatible with 3400 Series
  • Lifespan up to 1 year
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Original Philips filter
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Discontinued

  • Philips Genuine replacement filter
  • Philips Genuine replacement filter

Philips Genuine replacement filter
NanoProtect HEPA

FY0194/30
  • Up to 12 months lifetime
  • Filters 99.5% 0.003μm particles
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  • Philips Air purifier 900 & 800 Series
  • Philips Air purifier 900 & 800 Series
  • Philips Air purifier 900 & 800 Series
  • Philips Air purifier 900 & 800 Series

Philips Air purifier 900 & 800 Series
HEPA NanoProtect filter

FY0900/30
  • Compatible: 900 and 800 Series
  • Lifespan up to 1 year
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Original Philips filter
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  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series

Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
HEPA NanoProtect filter

FY3200/30
  • Compatible with 3200 Series
  • Lifespan up to 1 year
  • In the box: 2 filters
  • Original Philips filters
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  • Philips Genuine replacement filter
  • Philips Genuine replacement filter
  • Philips Genuine replacement filter
  • Philips Genuine replacement filter
  • Philips Genuine replacement filter

Philips Genuine replacement filter
HEPA NanoProtect-filter

FY2180/30
  • Compatible with 1000 and 2000i Series
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 3 years
  • Original Philips filter
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  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
  • Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series

Philips Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series
Active Carbon filter

FY2420/30
  • Compatible with 2000i and 3000i Series
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 1 year
  • Original Philips filter
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  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series

Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
HEPA NanoProtect filter

FY4200/30
  • Compatible with 4200 Series
  • Lifespan up to 1 year
  • In the box: 2 filters
  • Original Philips filters
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  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series
  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series
  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series
  • Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series

Philips 2in1 Air Purifier & Humidifier 1000i & 2000i Series
HEPA NanoProtect filter

FY1410/30
  • Compatible with 1000i and 2000i Series
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Lifespan of 2 years
  • Original Philips filter
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