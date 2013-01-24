Enter your patient's information or go straight to scanning with one touch—getting started on the Lumify app is easy and quick.
The Lumify app is available for compatible Android smart devices via the Google Play Store.
It's hard to believe the Lumify image quality is as good as it is. We've painstakingly optimized the image for each exam type so you don't have to, giving you all the advantages and flexibility of having ultrasound on your compatible Android mobile device without forcing you to compromise on image quality.
Lumify now allows you to quickly and intuitively calculate estimated gestational age and fetal weight with a simple 4-measurement technique based on Hadlock (1985) growth table.
Adjust and interact with the image with gestures you already use on your mobile device: pinch or double tap to zoom, scroll up or down for gain, depth, and volume.
In M-mode, you can learn about the movement of an area of anatomy and also calculate fetal heart rate. In M-mode, the tissue interface position or depth is displayed along the vertical axis, and time is displayed along the horizontal axis.
Freezing the image introduces new tools like the cine loop slider and the ability to save and share ultrasound images and loops.
The fast flow setting eliminates the need to manually adjust the scale while using color flow imaging: Fast Flow is optimized for faster blood flow conditions within each exam type (e.g. arterial flow).
Capture and save the best loop for your patient records.
The slow flow setting eliminates the need to manually adjust the scale while using color flow imaging: Slow flow is optimized for slower blood flow conditions within each exam type (e.g. venous flow).
Use Android's advanced keyboard technology and voice recognition capabilities to quickly and easily annotate your images.
Intuitively and accurately measure multiple 2D distances, circumferences, and areas with simple touch calipers.
Compatible with the latest encryption and data security systems, Lumify lets you keep a record of patient studies for review and provides HIPAA compliant options for sharing those studies from your portable ultrasound device.
Lumify supports a wide variety of DICOM and workflow functionalities to satisfy the needs of large and small organizations around the world:
Knowing time savings is critical in any healthcare environment, we've built in several workflow-improving features such as an always ready menu, barcode reader, modality worklist, and more.
Use the always accessible menu to: review current exam, edit patient data, change presets, view saved exams, configure export destinations, adjust settings, view SW version, and more.
DICOM modality worklist enables Lumify to query for patient demographics and ultrasound study details from the MWL SCP.
This allows those using DICOM modality worklists to have a more automated pathway for filling out patient data on the Lumify ultrasound machine.