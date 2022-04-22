We’ve combined military-grade hardware and constantly updated software with decades of innovation in ultrasound, all to help you better treat your patients.
Lumify can help you make real-time decisions with more confidence, from assessment to recovery. Reveal the subtle details of an image, uncover enriched tissue definition with multiple angles and much more.
EMsono
Build your own one-on-one ultrasound education
program. Learn in-person or remotely through the
Reacts tele-ultrasound platform.
*EMsono is currently available in US only.
Lumify Academy
Become a POCUS pro with our free education content, including videos and case studies.
“... Lumify certainly has superior image quality, design and functionality.” Dr. Phil Lee, Anesthesiology
“... Lumify certainly has superior image quality, design and functionality.”
Dr. Phil Lee, Anesthesiology
“The use of Lumify during resuscitation has the potential to minimize pauses in chest compressions ...” Dr. Ben Smith, Emergency Medicine
“The use of Lumify during resuscitation has the potential to minimize pauses in chest compressions ...”
Dr. Ben Smith, Emergency Medicine
“Lumify has excellent image quality and is easy to use.” Dr. Darren Braude, Emergency Medicine
“Lumify has excellent image quality and is easy to use.”
Dr. Darren Braude, Emergency Medicine
Lumify in the field
