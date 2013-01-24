Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

dStream FootAnkle 16ch coil MR coil

dStream FootAnkle 16ch coil

MR coil

Find similar products

A ski-boot shaped coil designed for excellent coverage and high resolution visualization of detailed cartilage structures in the ankle and entire foot up to the toes, also in large foot sizes. The coil design and element layout allow for either large field of view (FOV) imaging of the whole foot or small FOV high resolution imaging of ankle joints. The coil is easy to set up, even for tall patients. Patient’s foot can be positioned vertically or in a comfortable angle of up to 20 degrees plantar flexed towards the sole. The coil can be tilted in vertical position to further promote patient comfort.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand