SmartCT Angio

SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports treatment planning
Select two points of a vessel to quickly define a vessel path on a 3D volume. The path is automatically detected and rendered in different views to support easy inspection of vessel and device positioning with straightened, curved and cross-section reformats. The vessel dimensions are automatically extracted, and landing zones can be specified and later overlaid on live fluoroscopy. Finally, optimal projection angles for catheterization can be identified and later recalled with a single button press.