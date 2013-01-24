Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Soothie Bear is a one-piece silicone soother with a bear shaped design suitable for newborns up to 3 months of age. The flexible shield is soft and comfortable against baby’s delicate skin.

Features
Philips Avent ‘soothies’ have been used for year in the hospital setting. Now the Soothie Bear can be recommended for home use. Parents with newborns up to 3 months find its one-piece silicone construction very lightweight and easy to handle. The simple but durable bear-shaped design won’t become misshapen over time.
The soft, flexible shield fits comfortably to baby’s face. Small holes on the shield create extra airflow to prevent skin irritation. Soothie Bear can be easily sterilized and is dishwasher safe. Because the silicone is transparent, it is easy to see the dirt and know when it’s time to clean it.
Soothie Bears are made from a very strong, high-quality, medical grade silicone and are not manufactured with BPA, DEHP, or natural rubber latex. Quality controls are put in place to ensure clean manufacturing conditions. Silicone is far more durable than latex in hot water, and is more suitable for dishwasher and sterilizer use.
The orthodontic teat is designed to be taste and odor free so it is more likely to be accepted by baby. It is also tested for bite and tear resistance.
Specifications

Country of origin
  • USA
What is included
  • Silicone Pacifier: 2 pcs
Features
  • Can be sterilized
  • BPA-Free
  • Helps to comfort your baby
  • Medical grade silicone
  • One-piece construction
Development stages
  • Stages: 0 - 3 months

