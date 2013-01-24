Home
SmartCT* Vaso enables high-contrast and high-resolution imaging of cerebral vasculature based on a 3D rotational scan and an intra-arterial contrast injection. This technique enhances the visualization of endovascular stents, flow diverters, or other devices, as well as vessel morphology down to the perforator level.

Get step-by-step acquisition guidance to simplify 3D imaging

To empower the users to acquire superb 3D images, regardless of their level of experience [1], SmartCT Vaso provides step-by-step guidance and visual aids during acquisition. This includes room set-up, zero dose iso-centering, as well as suggestion of a contrast injection for the selected protocol.
Direct image inspection with advanced 3D visualization at table side

Once acquired, the 3D image is automatically displayed on the touch screen module in the corresponding rendering mode for direct review at table side. You can scroll, zoom, pan and rotate the image, adjust the slab thickness and use multi planar reformat on the touch screen.
Peri-procedure check of positioning of flow-diverter stents

The SmartCT Vaso technique is increasingly used for follow-up of aneurysms treated with flow-diverter stents to check device positioning. It provides superb image quality to assess flow-diverters down to the perforator level. Using SmartCT Vessel Analysis you can inspect the vessel and device positioning with straightened, curved and cross-section reformats.
  • 1. Evaluated with clinical users in a simulated lab environment with a total of 17 teams consisting of a physician and a radio-tech, and 1 physician without a radio-tech, with different levels of experience.
  • * SmartCT is not available in the United States. This material can not be distributed in the United States.

