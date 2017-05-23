By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Dräger Fabius GS Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-04 kit includes:16" (40.6 cm) M series pivot arm (for Fabius GS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 mounting adapter; top shelf base plate with Camlock rails for AGM or G5; counterweight kit.
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Dräger Fabius GS Top Shelf Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-100 kit includes:Top shelf base plate with 21" (53.3 cm) horizontal channel; low profile mount; G1/G5 mount.
Dräger Fabius GS Mounting Kit || 1
GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 kit includes:
G5 Camlock top plate mounting kit; Camlock compatible mounting plate allows the G5 to be mounted on top of an anesthesia machine.
Dräger Fabius GS Top Shelf Mounting K... || 1
GCX P/N: DR-0026-28 kit includes:
8 x 8" (20.3 x 20.3 cm) Articulating arm; down post for Flexible Module Server (FMS).
