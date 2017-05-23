Home
IntelliVue MX500/MX550 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MX500/MX550 GCX Camlock Plate

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 patient monitoring system on a surface with Camlock rails.

Features
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Camlock Mount
GCX P/N: PH-0054-03 kit includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; G5 stack mount; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 post mount with tilt/swivel; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 mounting adapter.
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Low Profile Camlock Mount
GCX P/N: AG-0018-87 kit Includes: Allows mounting to an AGM or Camlock rails provided by GCX as part of an anesthesia machine mounting configuration; includes Camlock plate and low profile post to hold the MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550; compatible with the quick release table top mounting hardware included with the IntelliVue monitor.*

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

